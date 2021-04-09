Eden/Hazelton Highway to Get Makeover

EDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Preparations are underway for a major summer rehabilitation project on the state highway that runs through the communities of Eden and Hazelton.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, work on Idaho Highway 25 is set to begin this May and last through the summer to fall. Spokesperson Megan Stark said in an email the contractor, Western Construction, is currently making preparations for the project with a asphalt hot plant near the Hansen Bridge and stock-pilling material.

Plans are to completely reconstruct the road base and pavement between milepost 18 and Ridgeway Road.

