Eight Hospitalized after Three-vehicle Crash south of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people had to be taken to the hospital when once car attempted to pass a semi-truck and hit another car head-on early Friday morning south of Twin Falls on U.S. Highway 93.

According to Idaho State Police, six of the people were in one vehicle, all from Las Vegas, Nevada, while the other two where in the other vehicle out of Washington. The highway was blocked intermittently for about five hours.

ISP said 22-year-old Yoselin Mendez was driving a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder at around 3:50 a.m. north on U.S. 93 when she tried to pass a semi-truck and hit head-on a 2016 Cadillac, driven by Nicolas Morgan, 33, from Puyallup, Washington. The Cadillac then hit the truck. Everyone involved had been wearing a seat belt.

Morgan had to be flown by helicopter to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello; his passenger was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. Mendez and her passengers, ranging in age from 20 to 55, were taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley. The truck driver was not transported.