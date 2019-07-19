Two Killed, Four Injured in Highway 93 Crash Near Rogerson

ROGERSON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police say two people were killed and four sent to the hospital after a car crossed the center line and hit an SUV Thursday afternoon on Highway 93 near Rogerson.

Bradley Berry, 57, of Carlin, NV, and the driver of the other car, who has not been identified, were killed in the two-vehicle crash at around 4:15 p.m., according to Idaho State Police. Berry was driving a Chevrolet Suburban when a Ford Taurus crossed over and hit them head-on, the SUV rolled injuring four other people inside.

ISP says passengers Melissa Ure, 33, of Elko, NV and Agelina Berry, 57, of Carlin, NV along with two juveniles had to be taken to the hospital; Angelina was flown by air ambulance.

ISP says the drivers had been wearing seat belts. The highway was completely blocked for an hour and then was opened up to traffic, while one lane remained closed fro about three hours.