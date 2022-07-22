Twin Falls Woman Killed in Crash on U.S. 93

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls woman was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 93 south of Twin Falls. According to Idaho State Police, the 44-year-old Twin Falls woman was a passenger in a Ford Edge whose driver failed to yield at the stop sign at 3700 North and the highway and collided with a Chevrolet Cruze headed north. The 26-year-old man from Wendell driving the Ford and a 25-year-old female passenger from Castleford were taken to the hospital, both had been wearing seat belts. The 40-year-old Buhl man driving the Chevrolet was wearing a seat belt and did not need hospital treatment. The crash blocked the highway for about three hours. ISP was assisted by Twin Falls County Sheriff's Department, the Filer Police Department, the Filer Fire Department, and the Twin Falls County Coroner.

