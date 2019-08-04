One Killed, Three Hospitalized after Crash in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and three others taken to a Magic Valley hospital after a three vehicle crash in Jerome County early Saturday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, the person who was killed has not been identified pending notification to family. At around 7:26 a.m. ISP responded along with Jerome County authorities to the crash at Crossroads Point Blvd and U.S. Highway 93 near the truck stops after a Mercury Mountaineer hit a Ford F250 pickup making a left turn on a green light from Crossroads Point onto Highway 93.

Amber Phillips, 36, the driver of the Ford and her passenger Mykel Thaete, 31, both of Filer along with a juvenile passenger were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. Debris from the crash also hit another vehicle, according to Idaho State Police. Highway 93 was blocked for more than five hours as crews cleared the crash.