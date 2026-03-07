They don’t win many medals anymore, but our friends in the 51st state sometimes still have a good idea. British Columbia, which is comprised of the Vancouver metro and then a lot of territory where normal people live, is enshrining Daylight Saving Time as permanent. After the clocks move forward this March, they won’t fall back later this year. In other words, it looks like a permanent move (it’s Canada, so there’s never a sure bet). The decision is being made after reams of medical studies back the health benefits of staying on one clock year-round.

Idaho Dithers While Canada Acts

I like the approach, as from what I’ve read, all the claims made about the benefits (some going back more than a century) can’t be backed up by science. I don’t care if we pick standard or saving, I think we need to settle on one 12 months a year. Or cut the difference and settle at the half-hour.

My best friend is a dairy farmer. For almost 50 years, the guy has ignored the change. As he told me years ago, his cattle don’t know the difference.

Big Money Wins Again

For the life of me, I can’t understand the opposition, but it must have deep pockets, because we can’t get politicians off their dead bottoms to make the change throughout much of the United States. Unlike cattle, the porkers are fed at the donor trough.

For good measure, let me also suggest we drop this split time zone in Idaho. I’ve had guests on-air from the panhandle who are discombobulated by the one-hour difference. Pick one, Mountain or Pacific.