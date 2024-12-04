Elon Musk Aims to Help Idaho Shelve Daylight Saving Time

Can we pick a time and stay with it? Elon Musk isn’t a fan of changing clocks twice a year. He’s one of the planned federal Department of Government Efficiency co-chairs, known as DOGE. You can read more about his views on changing clocks by clicking here.

I’ve listened for years to the arguments pros and cons of Daylight Saving Time. No great body of evidence says it’s better for the economy, your health, or victory in wartime. If we’re going to argue which of the two is better, then why not split the difference permanently at one-half hour?

A friend of mine is a dairy farmer. He’s never changed his clocks, because the girls don’t recognize the difference. He still finds time for banking, appointments, and getting his son off to school. It's not too much to juggle in his head.

When I was in college, I set my watch ten minutes ahead. I was never late for class. We all make our adjustments to the clock, we just wouldn’t need nearly as many if we dropped the archaic system of spring forward and fall back.

As long as we’re talking about time, can we get Idaho into one zone? I propose the entire state adopt Pacific Time. The split is a relic of an economy that was based on where we do business with neighboring states. So much of today’s trade is online. Truckers and train engineers already adjust for time zone differences. If we made the change, kids wouldn’t be walking to school in the dark in southern Idaho.

Just keep in mind, that we can’t change the sun, which is the final arbiter when it comes to time.

