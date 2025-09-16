This doesn’t surprise me. Research into the impact of our twice yearly changing of the clocks (and we’ve read plenty) suggests it correlates to increased deaths and illnesses. I came across the story at Newsweek. You can see the full body by clicking here.

Repeal of DST is a Big Ask

There have been numerous attempts that I’m aware of to repeal Daylight Saving Time in Idaho, but these usually get shot down by some narrow interest or another. Or because someone doesn’t like a sponsor of the bill, and refuses to allow them a political victory.

Bill Colley Bill Colley loading...

I would be in favor of one year-round time, and you could split the difference between the two and split the hour. However, the story says the scientists who examined the data concluded that staying with Standard Time year-round is the best alternative. Year-round Daylight Time is the second-best option for human health, and the switching of clocks in fall and spring is the third and last.

Purely Selfish Reasons for Keeping an Archaic System

For all the talk about public health in recent years, and healthcare costs being in the stratosphere and showing no signs of coming down, why would anyone in their right mind be opposed to eliminating an archaic system?

One politician told me he liked the longer evenings with light in summer. I guess we should keep the system in place and cause heart attacks, strokes, and deaths to appease him? Isn’t that so typical of many people in public office? It’s about them and only them. I would say someone has sociopathic tendencies.

5 Negative Health Effects Of Daylight Saving Time Daylight Saving Time is March 9th, 2025, and losing that precious hour of sleep can have some serious effects on your health, according to Midwestern Medicine Gallery Credit: Buehler