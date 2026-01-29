Cool your jets. We’re more than a month away. But I can understand the impatience. Aside from Thursday’s snowfall, winter has been incredibly mild, and the beginning of February is going to be even warmer.

We're Weeks Away from a Change

Daylight Saving Time will begin in the wee hours of March 8th. A perfect time to revive the debate over making it permanent, or staying with standard time year-round. Maybe we could cut the difference at one-half hour, and call an end to the debate. By the way, Idaho is just one of a few states with more than one time zone. While I think it would be beneficial for the whole state to be on the same clock, I’m okay with leaving it up to the locals. None of us is forced to follow a clock. My best friend is a dairy farmer. He never changes clocks on the farm; the cattle don’t know.

However, his approach requires discipline. When I was in college, I set clocks and my watch 10 minutes ahead in order to be on time for classes. After a few weeks, I started working on the assumption I had 10 extra minutes to dawdle.

No Action in Idaho

I don’t expect any action on the time change from our state legislators this year. The budget crisis is the dominating issue, and there’s a second reason, too. State Senator Christy Zito has been a primary proponent of a permanent time, but her faction won’t get any bills moved, much less heard this session. Colleagues who don’t like being called RINOs, shills, and satanic aren’t very cooperative.

By the way, states can only choose to stay on Standard Time. The alternative requires a note from the nanny state.