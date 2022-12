TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-c. Idaho State Police sent the altert at around 10:05 p.m Sunday evening for Verl Yergensen, who has brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a medical condition and should not be driving. He may be in a black 2007 Chevrolet Silverado with 2TBZ363 plates. Call Twin Falls Police 208-735-43657 or 911 if you have any information on Verl.

Idaho State Police Idaho State Police loading...