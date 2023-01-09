Twin Falls Woman Charged with Stabbing Two People

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls woman is facing two counts of aggravated battery for stabbing two people Saturday outside her apartment. According to Twin Falls Police, Helena Herrera, 42, was arrested after officers responded at around 4:30 p.m. to a reported stabbing on the 600 block of Sparks Street. Police allege Herrera had stabbed her ex-husband and a woman inside his car parked outside over a child custody issue. There had been children present at the time of the stabbing. The victims were treated and released.

