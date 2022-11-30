TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A two-month old boy was hospitalized after allegedly being shaken by his mother's boyfriend on November 25 in Twin Falls. According to court records, Twin Falls Police responded to a shelter on Addison Ave for a baby that was not breathing and was bleeding from his nose. CPR was given to the boy and transported to St. Luke's Twin Falls then transferred to Boise. Police Charged 18-year-old Logan Penner with felony aggravated-battery and booked him into the county jail. Police allege Penner was watching the baby and another child while the mother was in another building doing laundry. At first Penner hadn't told investigators the whole story until a doctor informed police the child had suffered trauma to the head that included bleeding in the brain and fracture to the skull. Allegedly Penner became upset and frustrated when the child began screaming and had shaken the boy and hit his head on a crib. Penner thought the child had calmed down when the boy stopped crying and he game him a bottle. Penner then noticed the baby was having trouble breathing and called the mother. The boy was last listed in critical care on a ventilator.

