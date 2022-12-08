Expect Street Closures for Twin Falls Christmas Parade

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several streets will be blocked off Friday evening (Dec 9) in Twin Falls for the annual Festival of Lights Parade. The Twin Falls Police Department announced it will begin closing off streets at 2 p.m. in the downtown area along Main Street in preparation fro the parade at 6 p.m. Police ask that anyone parked on Main Street between Jerome and Fairfield streets to move their vehicle before the closure or the vehicle will be towed for safety reasons. The early closure will also allow crews to put up barricades along the parade route (see map below). Main will be closed from Jerome to Castleford Street which will block any cross street in between, including Shoshone Street. Twin Falls Police said the area will remain closed to traffic until the area is clear of pedestrians. The area around the Downtown Commons will stay closed until after the tree lighting ceremony.

