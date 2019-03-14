I was telling friends Idaho is a lot like Montana but with fewer liberals. Public perceptions often seem to be all we’ve got are fields of potatoes and our neighbors have all the fun.

The more tourists we see the more of the tax burden they can shoulder.

A new series of videos aims to change Idaho’s image for outsiders. Epic Idaho could be called participatory tourism. The YouTube series can be seen at this link . The short films are adventurous and also eye candy for any would be traveler.

While on-air I acknowledged there are some people who don’t believe money should be spent on tourism promotion, however. Tourists put money not only into businesses but also local and state government tax receipts. The more tourists we see the more of the tax burden they can shoulder.

Here in the Magic Valley we’re often the forgotten tourist destination. The hosts of Epic Idaho help promote local visits with some jaw-dropping pictures from the base of Shoshone Falls. Speaking of base, they also promote base jumping from the Perrine Bridge.

Here is an example of a video in the series: