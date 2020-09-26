Equipment Being Used on Badger Fire Vandalized

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Friday morning firefighters found a piece of equipment being used to fight the Badger Fire had been vandalized and the Forest Service is information on the crime.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the equipment is called a feller buncher, a machine typically looks like an excavator and grabs onto and cuts trees, and had been damaged sometime during the night before September 25. The Forest Service estimates the damage is roughly $10,000 to the processing head. The vandalism is under investigation and authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Sawtooth National Forest law enforcement at steven.sumsion@usda.gov.

There is currently a closure on the Cassia Division of the Sawtooth National Forest for all trails and roads in the area because of the Badger Fire that has burned 89,452 acres and is 60 percent contained.