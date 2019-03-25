Everything We Know About George Strait’s New Album, ‘Honky Tonk Time Machine’

George Strait is getting back in the saddle with a brand-new album coming soon. The project will be Strait's first release of new music since his 2015 album, Cold Beer Conversation.

Below, The Boot has rounded up all the details about Honky Tonk Time Machine, the country legend's 30th studio album. Read on to learn more.

The Title

The title of Strait's new album is Honky Tonk Time Machine. He revealed the project's name onstage during an early December concert in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Release Date

Honky Tonk Time Machine is due out on March 29, according to a Feb. 1 press release. It is available for pre-order now.

The Record Label

Strait has been with MCA Nashville since the beginning of his career. Honky Tonk Time Machine will be released on the same label.

The Album Cover

MCA Nashville

The album cover for Strait's Honky Tonk Time Machine can be seen above. It features a photo of the Broken Spoke, a famous Austin, Texas, honky-tonk at which Strait performed early in his career.

The Producers

Strait co-produced Honky Tonk Time Machine with Chuck Ainlay. Ainlay was also behind Strait's most recent album, Cold Beer Conversation.

The Single

On Feb. 11, Strait officially sent "Every Little Honky Tonk Bar" as a single to country radio. It's the first track on Honky Tonk Time Machine.

The Songs

Honky Tonk Time Machine contains 13 songs: 12 originals, plus a cover of Johnny Paycheck's "Old Violin." Songwriters featured on the project include Lori McKenna, Dean Dillon and Strait's son Bubba; Strait's grandson Harvey and Willie Nelson are both special guests on the album as well.

“I’m really excited to have some new music coming out ... It was great writing with Bubba and Dean again and creating such a beautiful song with Bubba and Jeff Hyde. Also, it was a very special thing for me to be able to write and sing one with the legend Willie Nelson," Strait says in a press release. "I hope everyone enjoys listening to Honky Tonk Time Machine as much as I enjoyed making it.”

In early December, Strait released the song " Codigo ," a breezy new track that's heavy on the twang and all about the good times in life. He dropped the tune, in true King George fashion, shortly before playing two sold-out shows in Las Vegas, Nev., at which he shared two new songs with his live audiences and spilled some details about his new album.

" Every Little Honky Tonk Bar, " was written by Strait along with his son Bubba and tunesmith Dean Dillon at the end of a long writing session. They were tired, but the younger Strait tossed out an idea that they couldn't pass up. The song's lyrics include the line "Whiskey is the gasoline that lights the fire that burns the bridge ..."

" God and Country Music," meanwhile, brings a slow and more lonesome sound. The tune name-drops famous country songs and artists to make the point that both God and country music "never change. " "You find 'em when you need 'em," Strait sings in "God and Country Music." "Come hell or high water, there's two things still worth savin' / God and country music." Strait shared the studio version of "God and Country Music" on Feb. 1.

On March 1, Strait shared the album's title track . Once again, the song turned to themes of the golden era of country music and a return to a traditionalist sound. This time around, however, Strait creates a veritable old-school barroom dance party, telling the story of hard-working folks who spend their nights dancing in honky-tonks and spending quarters on old vinyl jukeboxes.

George Strait, Honky Tonk Time Machine Track Listing:

1. “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar” (written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon)

2. “Two More Wishes” (written by Jim Lauderdale and Odie Blackmon)

3. “Some Nights” (written by Bubba Strait, Brice Long and Phillip White)

4. “God and Country Music” (with Harvey Strait) (written by Luke Laird, Barry Dean and Lori McKenna)

5. “Blue Water” (written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon)

6. “Sometimes Love” (written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon)

7. “Código” (written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon)

8. “Old Violin” (written by Johnny Paycheck)

9. “Take Me Away” (written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon)

10. “ The Weight of the Badge ” (written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon)

11. “ Honky Tonk Time Machine ” (written by Bubba Strait, Brice Long and Bart Butler)

12. “What Goes Up” (written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Jeff Hyde)

13. “Sing One with Willie” (featuring Willie Nelson) (written by George Strait, Willie Nelson, Bubba Strait and Buddy Cannon)

The Tour

Since concluding his The Cowboy Rides Away Tour -- which was billed as his farewell tour -- in 2014, non-Vegas shows have been a relatively rare occurrence for Strait. However, in November, he announced a 2019 stop in Atlanta, Ga. , with a bill that also includes Chris Stapleton , Chris Janson and Ashley McBryde .

In addition to more Las Vegas residency dates, Strait has also booked a few additional non-Vegas shows for 2019. Visit GeorgeStrait.com for more details.

