Twin Falls Runner Top American Woman at Los Angeles Marathon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls distance runner and a head coach for the College of Southern Idaho took sixth place in the women's division at the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday.

According to the Sketchers Performance Los Angles Marathon website, Lindsey Anderson, of Twin Falls, Idaho placed sixth and the top American at the race with a time of (2:34:45). She told the Associated Press she was surprised to finish as the top American woman. According to the College of Southern Idaho Athletic website , Anderson is the head coach for the men's cross country and distance track program for the Golden Eagles. She also ran at the the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China, finishing 24th overall.

According to her bio, Anderson was charged with restarting the CSI cross country program after it was ended in 1999. Originally from Morgan, Utah, Anderson ran for Weber State University from 2003 to 2007 and served as their assistant track coach from 2007 to 2014.

According to the race website , nearly 24,000 were expected to run Sunday, coming from all across the globe. The 26 mile race begins at the Dodgers Stadium and goes through Los Angeles ending at the coastline.