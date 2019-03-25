No Rest For Trump As Deep State Still Thrives

Pour yourself a hot drink and get out the reading glasses.

Americans don’t read much anymore. Or they don’t read anything long. A shame because a writer named Matt Taibbi has an incredible but lengthy take-down of American media following the Mueller Report. This is a link to his comments, which are part of a much lengthier online book.

The Clinton squad was knee deep in this squalor. At any time if Trump appeared a legitimate threat weeks before Election Day the Steele Dossier was ready to drop like a bomb

His remarks about reporters playing for the FBI and CIA are devastating. He names the worst offenders. He calls the Russian collusion story this generation’s weapons of mass destruction. It’s a reference to the media chorus before the Iraq War.

Taibbi believes media needs a self-accounting but bluntly tells us it won’t happen. News is business and marketing. The marketing departments realize you can’t admit serious mistakes in judgment and especially the real collusion. That is, the media doing the leg work of the opposition party and the Deep State.

Oh, and a columnist at the Wall Street Journal, Holman Jenkins , points out the real scandal was the involvement of the Deep State in the 2016 Election. The Clinton squad was knee deep in this squalor. At any time if Trump appeared a legitimate threat weeks before Election Day the Steele Dossier was ready to drop like a bomb to destroy his campaign. Since conventional wisdom was Trump was a train wreck the fiction stayed on the shelf. Then one Wednesday in November a shell shocked establishment needed a weapon to remove what they viewed as a malignancy. Will anyone ever be brought to justice? Don’t hold your breath. My coffee is cold and my eyes tired.