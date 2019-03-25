Twin Falls “Safe Sitter” Class Available This Weekend

If you have a child that is at least 11 years old that watches their younger siblings or are looking to do some babysitting, they may want to consider attending this class.

This SafeSitter Class is being put on by the Twin Falls County 4H Program and the University of Idaho Extension. They are focusing on helping students that are between 6th and 8th grade, but it is for anyone between 11 and 18 years old.

This will be an all day event that starts at 9 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m. on Saturday March 30th. There will only be 16 participants allowed and the class is $50.

It is a way to make sure that you have a child at home, or a babysitter, that knows how to handle situations like choking and potentially save another child's life. If your kid wants to be a babysitter, it may give them an edge at paying customers looking for help since they have a little bit of extra training.

Unfortunately, they do have to bring their own lunch. Sad.