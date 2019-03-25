The Best Place To View The Snake River Canyon

It’s not exactly a small feature of Idaho. The Snake River Canyon is one very long piece of geography.

The Melba location is a superb place for observing raptors. The birds will be caring for their young in just about six weeks.

Locally you can stand alongside the mall or the Perrine Bridge and get magnificent views. Or from the decks of a pair of fine restaurants. Bruneau Canyon offers a less congested place to canyon gaze.

Only in Your State suggests the best place to take in the wonder of the river's glory is Dedication Point. Getting there isn't quite as easy as parking next to the Twin Falls Visitor's Center, although.

The Bureau of Land Management offers more details at this link for prospective visitors. It sounds like a great day trip!

If you get a start at sunrise you can be there at mid-morning. This time of year you’ll still have plenty of daylight available for the drive home.