Twin Falls Police Seeking Suspect In Alleged Lottery Thefts

Twin Falls Police Dept.

Twin Falls police have taken to social media to spread the word about reported lottery ticket thefts that have been taking place throughout the Magic Valley.

The Twin Falls Police Department shared an image on March 23 of the individual they believe might have information about the thefts. The tickets have reportedly been stolen from area gas stations. The suspect has been described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'2" in height, and in his late teens to early twenties.

The exact type, or dollar amount, of the lottery tickets reported stolen hasn't been released by the police department. Local police have not shared information on which gas stations were targeted either.

The Twin Falls Police Department is asking the public to report any information they might have on this case, including the identity of the suspect. Those with information pertaining to the thefts have been asked to contact the department, at 208-735-4357.