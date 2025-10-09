The Visigoths have arrived at an Idaho Democrat’s doorstep. I thought they got it out of their system. A couple of weeks ago, some pro-Hamas liberals attacked a prominent Idaho Democrat after she visited Israel. Ilana Rubel is the Idaho House Minority Leader, and nobody would confuse her with a Republican. She’s Jewish, lost family in the Holocaust, and joined a delegation of American politicians who visited Israel in September. They planted a tree in the hope of peace at a site where Israelis were massacred two years ago.

This is Getting Out of Hand

When she returned, she was denounced by a leftist mob, who demanded she step down from her position in House leadership. As it turns out, many of the rabid banshees don’t even bother to vote. Rubel was surprised, as during her trip she wanted to ensure relief supplies were making it to war refugees in Gaza.

Then the noise here in Idaho looked to subside. Until last weekend. The Minority Leader was running a competitive race in Oregon when she learned a mob had gathered and was shouting outside her house in Boise. Her son was home and alone. The demonstrators screamed that she supported genocide, and they barked at neighbors who told them to leave.

Is There Something in the Water?

First, to call her a supporter of genocide when you consider her family history is absurd. Second, the Minnesota legislator killed last summer, along with her husband, happened to be a friend of Rubel.

Some elements in this country have descended into mass insanity.