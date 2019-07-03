Facebook Having Photo Issues Around The World — No Fix Announced Yet
If you noticed your Facebook account acting funny and not showing you photos or videos, you're not alone. Apparently there is a world-wide glitch going on right now on the popular social media site.
Facebook has not released any information on the outage or when it may be fixed. Two other popular social sites are experiencing similar problems with photos and videos not loading.
The picture below is what many people are seeing on their feed.