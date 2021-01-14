Falling Tree Caused Accident that Killed Post Falls Man

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-Post Falls man died in a crash when his pickup was struck by a falling tree on Wednesday and was forced off the road near Lake Coeur d'Alene.

According to Idaho State Police, 59-year-old Jon Snider was headed north on State Highway 97 east of Coeur d'Alene in a Chevrolet pickup when a tree came down a hillside and hit him. Snider went off the roadway, over the embankment. ISP said Snider died at the scene.

North Idaho was hit with strong winds this week causing trees to topple all around the region, as seen below in a photo provided by ISP of another incident not related to the fatal crash.

Idaho State Police