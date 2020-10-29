Family Desperately Seeking Info On Missing Twin Falls Woman

A Twin Falls woman who left her family a concerning message prior to disappearing has not made contact with friends or relatives since October 23, 2020.

Have you seen or heard from Emily Plott? Plott is a current resident of Twin Falls. She recently failed to show up for work, and is thought to have possibly left the area in her automobile. Plott, 36, is 5'3" and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

It is thought she might have traveled to Oregon. Attempts by relatives to reach her on her cell phone have been unsuccessful. Her family has reached out to multiple media outlets in southern Idaho for help in sharing her information.

Plott has medium length, light, reddish-colored hair, and tattoos on her arm. She drives a white Honda, and might be traveling with a family member who also has been reported missing.

Her automobile license plate number is 2T DH971. The case number created by the Twin Falls Police Department is 2006133. You can reference this number when contacting authorities regarding potential leads in this matter.

If you have any information that could help Twin Falls law enforcement, please contact their office, at 208-735-4357.