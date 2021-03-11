Family Of Missing Heyburn Teen Hasn’t Had Contact Since Mar 8

The family of a missing Heyburn teen hasn't had contact since March 8, 2021. They are asking the community for help with locating him. It's thought he could still be in southern Idaho.

Have you seen Dakota Rose? Rose, 17, hasn't been in contact with his family since Monday, March 8. He currently resides in the city of Heyburn, Idaho.

Rose is 5'6", and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has dark hair and eyes, and last seen had long hair with shaved sides. Rose was seen Monday after school at Mt. Harrison, according to family I communicated with Thursday morning.

He routinely dresses in a hoodie and jeans. If you know of his whereabouts, please contact the Minidoka Sheriff's Department, at 208-434-2320. You may also contact Rose's direct family to share information, at either 208-670-3298, or 208-420-3295.

Kelly Rose

Idaho Missing