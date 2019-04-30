Teens Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in Blaine County

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two teenagers had to be taken to the hospital late Friday evening after the SUV they were in rolled when the driver lost control around a curve.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, on Friday at just before 8 p.m., deputies and emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash on Muldoon Canyon Road about half a mile east of Bayhorse Road in Bellevue on a dirt/gravel road.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that a 15-year-old juvenile had been driving a 2002 GMC Envoy SUV and lost control as it went around a curve, rolling two and a half times before ending up on the roof.

The driver and a 13-year-old passenger had to be taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center near Ketchum with non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff's office said the teens were wearing seat belts at the time of the rollover and were not issued citations.