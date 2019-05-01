Farmer’s Markets Opening Soon Around The Magic Valley

This has to be one of the best times of year simply for the fact that Farmer's Market season is right around the corner. We now know when some of the markets are going to open.

Sprouts - located on Poleline near the hospital. They plan on opening for the season on June 5th.

Twin Falls Downtown Farmer's Market - they close down Main Street in Downtown Twin Falls and they are going to start up on June 1st. They are also looking for people and shops to help it grow.

Twin Falls Farmers' Market - this one is located across from the Expo Center on North College Road. They plan on opening up May 11th! Right around the corner!

Jerome Farmers Market - they are at the Mountain View Barn. They will be open on June 1st.

Hagerman Farmers Market & Festivals - They are excited to announce they will officially open June 2nd.

Did we miss any? If we did please let us know! Which one are you most excited about?