Fat Clarence’s Pub And Grub Open In Jerome

The new bar and grill is located at 1210 S Lincoln Avenue in Jerome, but they are open for delivery and carry out orders. I am wondering if I can get it delivered here in Twin Falls because the food he is slinging looks amazing.

Fat Clarence's Pub and Grub likes to share videos on his Facebook page and they definitely are eye catching. The live video he shared today, Thursday April 9th shows a sweet onion bacon ranch burger and I am drooling.

Sweet onion bacon ranch burger today at Fat Clarence's Posted by Fat Clarence's Pub and Grub on Thursday, April 9, 2020

If you want to order any of their food you need to call 208-421-2712 to place your order for take out or delivery. Their menu is absolutely huge. It looks like they have a variety of burgers and fried appetizers. Of course some sandwiches as well. For those looking for a somewhat healthier option they are offering some salads as well.

Oh my goodness they are even offering breakfast options! Fat Clarence Style is also a thing, you can order Fat Clarence Style nachos, burritos, omelettes, burgers and even a salad. I haven't figured out what it means but I know I want it.

If you follow them on social media you can get updates as they cook and I can pretty much guarantee you that you are going to get hungry. I need this in my life.