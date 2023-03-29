LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Lewiston on Tuesday. According to Idaho State Police, a 56-year-old man an d49-year-old woman, both of Weippe, were in a Ford Explorer crashed about five miles east of Lewiston at around 1 p.m. ISP said in a statement the driver lost control, struck a guard rail, then a jersey barrier, and rolled. The woman was taken to an area hospital while the man died at the scene.

Get our free mobile app

The highway was blocked for roughly three hours while emergency crews worked and cleared the scene. The Lewiston Fire Department, Idaho Transportation Department, and Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office assisted with the crash.