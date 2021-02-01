One Killed Near Lewiston in ATV Crash

UPDATE: Idaho State Police identified the victim as James, Dvorak, 52, from Lewiston, ID

LEWISTION, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police investigated a fatal all-terrain vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near Lewiston.

The individual killed in the crash was not identified in the announcement, but ISP said the crash happened at around 2:44 p.m. on Volmer Road, in Nez Perce County for a side-by-side that left the roadway at a curve and rolled. The driver of the vehicle had not been wearing a seat belt and was killed. ISP said that alcohol is a likely factor in the crash.

ISP and the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office is investigating.