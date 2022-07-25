82-year-old Killed in Mule Accident in Elmore County

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-An 82-year-old man died after being thrown from a mule late last week in Elmore County. In coordination with the Boise County Sheriff's Office, the Elmore County Sheriff's Office said rescue crews were able to recover the body of the man on July 21, after it was reported he had been thrown from a mule and sustained fatal injuries. With help from a private helicopter crew, rescuers were able to turn the body over to the Elmore County Coroner. The man had been riding with a friend in the Wilderness Area on the northern most part of Elmore County not far from the Boise County Line. The friend attempted life saving measures but reported the 82-year-old may have sustained serious head injuries. The Elmore County Sheriff's Office said the area and distance made a ground rescue difficult.

