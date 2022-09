BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-An Arizona man was killed Friday night when he was struck by a car west of Buhl. According to Idaho State Police, the 53-year-old man from Gilbert was struck by an Oldsmobile sedan as he was walking in the road at around 10 pm on U.S. Highway 30. The 23-year-old female driver from Hagerman was not injured. The crash blocked the highway for more than three hours. ISP is investigating.

