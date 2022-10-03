Shoshone Woman Killed in Crash on U.S. 93

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and four others were hospitalized Sunday morning in a crash on U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police, a 68-year-old Shoshone woman driving a Volkswagen Beetle pulled off E 200 N onto U.S. 93 and was struck by a Toyota Camry headed south at around 9:33 a.m. ISP said the woman had been wearing a seat belt, but died at the scene. Two adults in their mid-30s and two juveniles, all from Kimberly, in the Toyota were taken to an area hospital. The crash blocked the highway for about two hours while crews cleared the scene.

