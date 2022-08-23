Twin Falls 18-year-old Killed in Crash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a Monday morning crash that killed a Twin Falls 18-year-old. ISP said the crash happened at around 12:27 a.m. on E 4000 N and N 3500 E, north of Kimberly, when the young man ran the stop sign in a Ford Fusion, lost control, and struck a tree. The 18-year-old hadn't been wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. ISP said the driver appears to have been speeding. The crash remains under investigation.

