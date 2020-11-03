Cascade Woman Killed in Rollover

CASCADE, Idaho (KLIX)-A single-vehicle rollover near Cascade claimed the life of a 31-year-old woman Tuesday.

According to Idaho State Police, Shaya Lee, of Cascade died at the Cascade Medical Center after her car rolled at around 12:39 p.m. Lee had been headed south on State Highway 55 in a 2008 Hyundai Elantra when she drove off the roadway, overcorrected and came back onto the road and rolled over.

ISP said in a statement Lee had not been wearing a seat belt.