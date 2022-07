SWEET, Idaho (KLIX)-A 73-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon in Gem County. According to Idaho State Police, the man from Sweet was headed north of the Sweet-Ola Highway at around 2:52 p.m. on a newer Harley Davidson when he missed a curve, went off the road, went over a canal, and came to rest in a pasture. The man, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

