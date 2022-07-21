SUV vs Motorcycle Crash Claims Two in Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 93-year-old man and 63 year old woman were victims of a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle Wednesday afternoon in Coeur d'Alene. According to Idaho State Police, the 93-year-old man of Spirit Lake was driving a three-wheeled Can-Am motorcycle with the 63-year-old female passenger from Hayden Lake at around noon in town when they collided with an SUV that was making a left turn. The man died at the scene, the passenger was taken to a nearby hospital where she passed away; both had been wearing helmets. The people in the SUV were not injured in the crash. Traffic was slowed for about five hours. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.

