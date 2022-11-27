Crash Near Mountain Home Claims Nampa Woman

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A Nampa woman died in the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning near Mountain Home. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 11:47 a.m. on the westbound lanes for a Mazda 2 that struck a parked car on the right shoulder. The 37-year-old woman driving and a 63-year-old passenger, both from Nampa, were taken to an area hospital. ISP announced Sunday morning the passenger died from her injuries, she hadn't been wearing a seat belt.

