Murtaugh Man Killed in ATV Crash Near Minidoka

MINIDOKA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 48-year-old man was killed when his ATV was struck by a pickup on a county road Thursday afternoon west of Minidoka. According to Idaho State Police, troopers, the Minidoka County Sheriff's deputies and emergency crews responded a little before 4 p.m. to 800 N and 100 W where the Suzuki King Quad ran a stop sign and was hit by a Ford pickup truck. ISP said the 48-year-old man on the ATV, who hadn't been wearing a helmet, died at the scene while the 18-year-old driver of the Ford from Burley was checked out on scene. Minidoka Fire and Emergency Ambulance also responded to the scene.

