Man Killed in Collision with Train West of Shoshone

SHOSHONE, Idaho(KLIX)-Lincoln County authorities say a man was killed yesterday evening after a train hit his pickup west of Shoshone.

The Lincoln County sheriff and Shoshone Police chief in a joint statement said the crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. at the railroad crossing on West Pole Line Road close to Arkoosh Road near the Gooding/Lincoln County line. When law enforcement got there they found a Chevrolet Pickup had been hit by a Union Pacific Railroad train and the male driver had died from his injuries, at this time law enforcement is not identifying the victim.

Authorities say the locomotive did not derail and the conductor and engineer were not injured. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office, along with Idaho State Police, Lincoln County EMS, the Shoshone City & Rural Fire Department, Lincoln County Coroner and Union Pacific Railroad responded to the crash. The incident is under investigation with more information expected to be released.

Estimated vicinity of the crash:

