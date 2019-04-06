Lincoln County Sheriff Facing Charges of Rape and Sex Abuse

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Online jail records show the sheriff of Lincoln County has been booked into the Blaine County Detention on three charges, including rape. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office website shows Rene Rodriguez, 40, was booked into the Blaine county Detention Center on charges of rape, lewd conduct with a minor child and sexual abuse of a child under 16. The arresting agency listed is Idaho State Police, Rodriquez was booked on Friday afternoon.

In February Lincoln County officials confirmed to KMVT news that the sheriff was placed on paid administrative leave and a substitute sheriff was appointed, but would not say much more. At the time the TV station reached out to the county prosecutor and the Idaho Office of Attorney General who were not able to comment on their inquiry.

Rodriquez served as the police chief of Shoshone before being elected in 2016 as Lincoln County Sheriff. More information will posted as it becomes available.