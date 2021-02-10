Shoshone Dissolves Police Department, Contracts with County

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-The Shoshone City Council voted Tuesday evening to dissolve the police department and contract with the Lincoln Sheriff’s Office to provide services.

The city announced Wednesday the decision by the council was out of concern for the safety of the community because it had become difficult to maintain a full staff of officers. According to the city, many times officers had to work beyond the normal shift hours. As of February 10, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office will cover law enforcement duties within the city.

The decision to eliminate the police force has resulted in the remaining officers being laid off. The sheriff’s office said any officer let go from Shoshone would be able to apply for a deputy position.