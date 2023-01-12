MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a 10-year-old boy on a scooter was hit by a car Monday evening in Meridian. Meridian Police revealed Thursday morning the death of the 10-year-old following the crash Jan. 9, at the intersection of Locust Grove Rd and Chateau Dr at around 6:05 p.m. The young boy had been on a scooter when he was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck that had been turning. The child was taken to St. Alphonsus Medcial Center then to St. Luke's Medical Center in critical condition. According to Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle, the boy died on Tuesday from blunt force injuries. Meridian Police said Thursday the crash remains under investigation and not citations or arrests have been made.

