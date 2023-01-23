Idaho Falls Man Killed in Two-vehicle Crash Saturday Morning
SHELLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 59-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning north of Shelley. The crash happened a little before 9 a.m. on U.S. Highway 91 when a Ford Explorer, driven by the 59-year-old from Idaho Falls, crossed the center line and hit a Honda Accord, driven by a 78-year-old woman from Shelley. The Ford then struck a power pole. ISP said the man had not been wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The woman in the Honda was wearing a seat belt. Part of the highway was blocked for two hours.
Get our free mobile app
103 iconic photos that capture 103 years of world history
Stacker gathered some of the most iconic images from the past 103 years, beginning in 1918 and leading up to 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.