Idaho Falls Man Killed in Two-vehicle Crash Saturday Morning

SHELLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 59-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning north of Shelley. The crash happened a little before 9 a.m. on U.S. Highway 91 when a Ford Explorer, driven by the 59-year-old from Idaho Falls, crossed the center line and hit a Honda Accord, driven by a 78-year-old woman from Shelley. The Ford then struck a power pole. ISP said the man had not been wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The woman in the Honda was wearing a seat belt. Part of the highway was blocked for two hours.

