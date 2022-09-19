Athol Man Struck by Passenger Train
ATHOL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old man was struck and killed by a passenger train early Monday morning near Athol, Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, the young Athol man was hit around 2:12 a.m. on the rail crossing on Granite Loop Road. The AMTRAK train was headed to Sandpoint at the time time. The rail line had to be shut down for about two hours while investigators worked.
