30-year-old Idaho Man Killed in Rollover on U.S. Hwy 95

ATHOL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Sandpoint man was killed in single vehicle rollover Monday evening in north Idaho.

According to Idaho State Police, Joshua Paulson was driving a 2002 Saturn Vue south one U.S. Highway 95 at just after 8 p.m. near Athol when he drifted into the median and rolled. ISP said Paulson was not wear a seat belt at the time and was ejected from the car and was killed.

The crash remains under investigation.