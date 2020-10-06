30-year-old Idaho Man Killed in Rollover on U.S. Hwy 95
ATHOL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Sandpoint man was killed in single vehicle rollover Monday evening in north Idaho.
According to Idaho State Police, Joshua Paulson was driving a 2002 Saturn Vue south one U.S. Highway 95 at just after 8 p.m. near Athol when he drifted into the median and rolled. ISP said Paulson was not wear a seat belt at the time and was ejected from the car and was killed.
The crash remains under investigation.
