ISP: Driver Thrown from Car in Rollover Crash in N. Idaho
ATHOL, Idaho (KLIX)-One person died in a single vehicle crash near Athol, Idaho on Tuesday evening.
According to Idaho State Police, the driver of a passenger car had not been wearing a seat belt and was killed after being thrown from the vehicle. The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 north of Athol when the driver failed to negotiate a left turn, went into a ditch, hit a power pole and rolled.
Part of the highway was blocked for about three hours. The name of the victim has not been released.
