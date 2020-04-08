ISP: Driver Thrown from Car in Rollover Crash in N. Idaho

ATHOL, Idaho (KLIX)-One person died in a single vehicle crash near Athol, Idaho on Tuesday evening.

According to Idaho State Police, the driver of a passenger car had not been wearing a seat belt and was killed after being thrown from the vehicle. The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 north of Athol when the driver failed to negotiate a left turn, went into a ditch, hit a power pole and rolled.

Part of the highway was blocked for about three hours. The name of the victim has not been released.