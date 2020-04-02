One Killed in N. Idaho Rollover, Another Hospitalized

ATHOL, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were thrown from a car in a fatal crash in north Idaho Wednesday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, 20-year-old Dalton Felts, of Athol was killed when he was thrown from a 1999 Mazda Millenia.

ISP said the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 north of Athol when the Mazda went around a curve, lost control, slid of the shoulder and overturned, ejecting both Felts and 24-year-old Angel Thomas, of Hayden.

Thomas was taken by helicopter to Kootenai Medical Center. ISP said no one had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the highway was blocked for about two hours.