ATHOL, Idaho (KLIX)-A man involved in a motorcycle crash earlier in September passed away days later at a north Idaho hospital. Idaho State Police said Robert Den Hoed was involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 95 September 4, while riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle, he died later on September 11, at Kootenai Health. Den Hoed had taken the exit near Athol when he missed a right hand curve and went off the side of the road and thrown from the bike. ISP said he hadn't been wearing a helmet.

